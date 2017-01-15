Updating a previous report, Hilario will come off the bench on Sunday against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets were poised to start Hilario in order to match up better with Brook Lopez of the Nets, but Lopez is now getting the night off for rest, so Montrezl Harrell will remain in the starting lineup at center. Harrell has more fantasy value of the two and Hilario will likely be limited to minutes in the low-20's at best, which further restricts his potential.