Hilario will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Hilario and Montrezl Harrell continue to rotate in and out of the starting lineup, as coach Mike D'Antoni likes to change it up depending on the center matchup. It's somewhat of a surprising move with Harrell set to go against the much larger Roy Hibbert, but in any case, Hilario will still be relegated to a bench role. Harrell continues to be the Rockets' center to own in fantasy leagues, as Hilario's minutes and upside remain limited compared to the much younger and more athletic Harrell.