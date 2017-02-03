Hilario is out for Friday's game against the Bulls with a sore groin, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While this injury is somewhat out of the blue, it likely won't affect the Rockets' gameplan too heavily, as Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell can split minutes at center. From the sounds of it, Hilario has a good chance to be back to action for the Rockets' next game Tuesday against the Magic.