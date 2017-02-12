Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will play Saturday vs. Suns
Hilario (shoulder) will play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Rockets play-by-play analyst Craig Ackerman reports.
Hilario apparently felt good going through Friday's practice and Saturday's shootaround, and he'll be active for Saturday's contest. His return will likely mean a slight downtick in minutes for the Rockets' other reserve center, Clint Capela.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Practicing Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Unlikely to play Thursday vs. Hornets•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will play through lingering injuries•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will return to the bench Sunday•