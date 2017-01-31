Hilario is dealing with both a shoulder and groin issue, but will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

After starting Friday's game against the Sixers, Hilario was expected to come off the bench Sunday versus the Pacers, but didn't end up even seeing the floor. It's unclear if that was injury-related, as coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned he's been dealing with a couple of different ailments of late, or if it was because of the current logjam at center. Both Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell are healthy, so Hilario could find his minutes heavily restricted on some nights, making him a risky fantasy play moving forward.