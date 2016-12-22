Hilario will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There were reports that the Rockets may just rest Hilario entirely on the second game of a back-to-back, but the big man will come off the bench instead with Montrezl Harrell getting the start at center. Look for Houston to limit the veteran's minutes as he returns to a reserve role.

