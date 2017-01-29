Hilario will return to the bench for Sunday's tilt with the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario and Clint Capela shared the majority of the minutes at center on Friday against the 76ers, with Montrezl Harrell not even seeing the court. However, coach Mike D'Antoni has opted to give Harrell the start Sunday, potentially giving Hilario some added rest, while also matching up better against the Pacers frontcourt. That said, the timeshare at center between the trio of players continues to hurt their fantasy potential and it may be a situation to avoid until a more defined rotation becomes clear.