Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will start at center Sunday
Hilario will start at center for Friday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Mike D'Antoni wants to match Hilario with the Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas at center, so he'll jump into the starting lineup Sunday. However, the fact that the Rockets play three games in the next four nights and Hilario is coming off his biggest workload over the team's last 13 games, likely means Montrezl Harrell will still outpace him in minutes despite coming off the bench.
