Hilario will start at center in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, but is not expected to play a heavy dose of minutes, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Hilario will be filling in for Clint Capela, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a broken leg. However, it appears as though despite being thrust into the starting five, Hilario won't see action beyond his usual 17 minutes per game, so look for both Montrezl Harrell and Ryan Anderson to each potentially see minutes at center Tuesday.