Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will start Friday vs. 76ers
Hilario will draw the start at center for Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This decision is likely matchup-based, as the Rockets are going up against the monstrous Joel Embiid. Hilario has seen his role fluctuate throughout the season, but over the past 10 games that he's participated in, he's averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 18.1 minutes per game.
