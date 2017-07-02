Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Agrees to four-year deal with Houston

Tucker agreed Saturday with the Rockets on a four-year, $32 million contract, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

After trade discussions with the Cavaliers to acquire Iman Shumpert stalled out, the Rockets turned their focus to Tucker to bolster their defense on the wing. With high-wattage stars James Harden and Chris Paul in the fold, there won't be much room for Tucker to operate offensively, but he's more than comfortable working in complementary role and focusing most of his effort on the other end of the court. It's expected that Tucker will work as the primary backup to small forward Trevor Ariza, and potentially slide over to power forward in small-ball lineups. Over 81 games with the Suns and Raptors a season ago, Tucker averaged 6.7 points (on 41.3 percent shooting), 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per game.