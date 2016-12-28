Beverley (thigh) is expected to play on Friday against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beverley was forced from Monday's game against the Suns with a bruised thigh and went on to be held out of Tuesday's tilt with the Mavericks. However, with another few days off for rest and recovery, Beverley is fully expected to take the court Friday, which means he should move back into the starting lineup as usual. Corey Brewer started in his place Tuesday, but will head back to the bench in the corresponding move. Look for official word on his availability later in the week, but for now, consider Beverley probable.