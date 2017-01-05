Beverley (wrist) will warm up with the intention of playing in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The Rockets are essentially listing him as probable, so barring any late setbacks, Beverley should be good to go. He's fully expected to jump back into the starting lineup at point guard after missing the last two contests, which means Corey Brewer is slated to head back to the bench and will see a slightly smaller role. We should get confirmation of Beverley's availability just prior to tip-off, but if expectations hold true, he'll be back in the lineup.