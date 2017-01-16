Beverley supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during the Rockets' 137-112 victory versus the Nets on Sunday.

Beverley had managed just 20 points during the last four games combined, but turned in his best effort of the month despite playing less than 30 minutes for the first time since Dec. 26. While the Rockets have plenty of depth at the guard positions with Eric Gordon coming off the bench, there is still plenty of time to go around, and Beverley is currently averaging over 30 minutes per night for the third time in the last four seasons.