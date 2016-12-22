Beverley amassed 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one block across 33 minutes in a 125-111 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

After coach Mike D'Antoni indicated during training camp that James Harden would assume more ball-handling duties, it looked like Beverley might be an afterthought in the Rockets' future plans, and even more so after he was sidelined for the first 11 games while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Not only has Beverley started alongside Harden and maintained a fairly consistent 30-minute role since returning, but he's also averaging career highs in rebounds (6.2 per game), assists (4.8) and steals (1.4) while leading the Rockets to a 16-3 record over his 19 appearances. While Beverley has probably already been scooped up in competitive deep and mid-sized leagues, his strong all-around numbers are beginning to warrant a roster spot in shallower formats, too.