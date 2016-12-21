Beverley scored four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), along with eight rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist Tuesday in a 100-102 loss to San Antonio.

This is Beverley's second poor-shooting game in a row. He scored just six points on Friday (2-6 FG) in a win over Minnesota. Still, Beverley's on-ball defense remains invaluable for his team. He'll continue to play big minutes as long as he's healthy.