Beverley is dealing with right wrist pain and will not play Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The announcement of Beverley's absence came just an hour before tipoff without any warning beforehand. In his unexpected absence, Eric Gordon, Corey Brewer, Tyler Ennis, and K.J. McDaniels could all be in store for added minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola