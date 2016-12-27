Beverley left Monday's tilt with the Suns due to a thigh bruise, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Look for more updates on his status to come after the game. Although the injury does not sound too severe, the decision to end his night early does not bode well for his availability in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks. Should he miss time, James Harden or Tyler Ennis would be expected to take over as starting point guard.