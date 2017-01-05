Beverley (wrist) is listed as a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets initially stated Wednesday that Beverley would be cleared to play after missing the last two games with a right hand/wrist issue, but coach Mike D'Antoni has since clarified that the point guard is still dealing with some pain. He'll receive treatment throughout the afternoon, with a final decision expected to be made closer to game-time.