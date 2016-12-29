Beverley (thigh) is no longer listed on the Rockets' injury report and is good to go for Friday's matchup with the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beverley was held out of Tuesday's game against the Mavericks because of a thigh injury, but shortly after that contest it was announced he was expected to play Friday, so this is merely a confirmation. Look for Beverley to jump back into the starting lineup at point guard, which means Corey Brewer should head back to the bench after a one-game stint with the top unit. Beverley has averaged 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 30.6 minutes so far this season.