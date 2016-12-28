Beverley (thigh) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jonathon Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beverley's injury stems from Monday's matchup with the Suns, when he sustained a thigh bruise. With Beverley out, Corey Brewer will draw the start. Tyler Ennis will also likely see an increase in playing time, while James Harden could take on even more ball-handling duties. Beverley's next chance to return will be Friday's game with the Clippers.