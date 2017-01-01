Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Questionable for Monday
Beverley (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Beverley is grappling with pain in his right wrist which forced him to miss Saturday's game against the Knicks. In his potential absence, Corey Brewer is the top candidate for added minutes after he played a season-high 29 minutes during Beverley's absence Saturday.
