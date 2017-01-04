Beverley (wrist) is questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beverley could miss his third straight contest due to a sore right wrist. Look for more information to be released once the Rockets go through shootaround Thursday morning. Should he be ruled out, Corey Brewer would likely see a boost in playing time.

