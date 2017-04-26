Beverley scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's Game 5 105-99 win over the Thunder.

After starting the series with two good offensive games, Beverley struggled with his shot in Games 3 and 4. He went a combined 2-19 (10.5%) from the floor in the contests, scoring a total of just seven points. He recovered in Game 5, outscoring the combination of all three of the other starters not named James Harden. Whether the Rockets face the Spurs or the Grizzlies in the next round, Beverley's defensive assignment will be easier than Russell Westbrook, the league leader in scoring.