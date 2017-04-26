Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Recovers from shooting slump
Beverley scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's Game 5 105-99 win over the Thunder.
After starting the series with two good offensive games, Beverley struggled with his shot in Games 3 and 4. He went a combined 2-19 (10.5%) from the floor in the contests, scoring a total of just seven points. He recovered in Game 5, outscoring the combination of all three of the other starters not named James Harden. Whether the Rockets face the Spurs or the Grizzlies in the next round, Beverley's defensive assignment will be easier than Russell Westbrook, the league leader in scoring.
More News
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Totals just one point in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Takes beating, produces double-double in Game 1•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Not listed on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Out Monday with shoulder injury•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Establishes new career high in rebounds•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Steps up in Harden's absence Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...