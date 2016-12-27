Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Remains questionable to play Tuesday
Beverley (thigh) remains questionable to play Tuesday against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Beverley departed Monday's matchup with the Suns due to a bruised thigh, and the team is yet to provide an update, as it did not hold a morning shootaround. As such, Beverley's status may come down to a game-time decision, and if he's ultimately ruled out, Tyler Ennis would likely pick up some extra minutes, with James Harden taking on even more of the primary ball-handling duties.
More News
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Expects to play Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Out Tuesday's game with thigh bruise•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Leaves game Monday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Flirts with triple-double in win over Suns•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Ice cold in last-second loss•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Stays hot with 13-11-8 stat line•