Beverley (thigh) remains questionable to play Tuesday against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beverley departed Monday's matchup with the Suns due to a bruised thigh, and the team is yet to provide an update, as it did not hold a morning shootaround. As such, Beverley's status may come down to a game-time decision, and if he's ultimately ruled out, Tyler Ennis would likely pick up some extra minutes, with James Harden taking on even more of the primary ball-handling duties.