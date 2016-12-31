Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Returns from one-game absence, scores 15
Beverley (thigh) returned to the court and tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during a 140-116 win over the Clippers on Friday.
Beverley resumed his normal starting role after missing just one game and eclipsed his season averages in points and rebounds. Beverley has rebounded at a great rate in December, as he's averaging 7.2 rebounds per game so far this month. The Rockets are back in action on New Year's Eve against the Knicks.
