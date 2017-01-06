Beverley put up 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 win over the Thunder.

Beverley didn't look to be bothered too much by his wrist. His shot hit twine more often than it hit iron, and he was, as always, an unrelenting mosquito on defense. He also played 31 minutes, which dispels any notions of a minutes restriction. Look for Beverley to see a lot of court-time against Orlando's turnover-prone backcourt on Friday.