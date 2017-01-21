Beverley put up 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.

Beverley lost Steph Curry on defense a few too many times, but he was efficient with his shot. Beverley has now scored 12-plus points in his last four games and is shooting a season-high 47.0 percent from the field through 10 games in January. He's also hit 41.5 percent of his threes in the new year.