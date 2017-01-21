Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Scores 13 points, hits three triples Friday
Beverley put up 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.
Beverley lost Steph Curry on defense a few too many times, but he was efficient with his shot. Beverley has now scored 12-plus points in his last four games and is shooting a season-high 47.0 percent from the field through 10 games in January. He's also hit 41.5 percent of his threes in the new year.
More News
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Fills up box score in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Scores just six points in loss•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Wrist injury improving, will start Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Struggles from the field Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Still dealing with discomfort in right wrist•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Scores 11 points despite ailing wrist•