Beverley tallied six points (3-7 FG), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during a 110-105 loss to Memphis on Friday.

Beverley has been dealing with wrist pain the last few weeks, and his shot has suffered tremendously. His struggles continued against the Grizzlies, and he's now shooting just 41.9 percent in January after starting the month off hot. His DFS value will vary greatly depending on the status of his wrist.