Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Starts at point guard Thursday
Beverley (wrist) will start at point guard for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.
Beverley is still dealing with some significant pain in his wrist, which could potentially limit his effectiveness Thursday and makes him an unappealing DFS option. It wouldn't be surprising if he saw his minutes restricted, although the Rockets haven't reported anything indicating that's the case. Corey Brewer drew the start Monday, but will head back to the bench in the corresponding move.
More News
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Listed as game-time decision•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Will play Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Will not play Monday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Questionable for Monday•