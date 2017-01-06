Beverley (wrist) will start at point guard for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Beverley is still dealing with some significant pain in his wrist, which could potentially limit his effectiveness Thursday and makes him an unappealing DFS option. It wouldn't be surprising if he saw his minutes restricted, although the Rockets haven't reported anything indicating that's the case. Corey Brewer drew the start Monday, but will head back to the bench in the corresponding move.