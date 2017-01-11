Beverley hasn't taken part in shooting drills over the Rockets' last four or five practices due to lingering pain in his sprained right wrist, but still expects to play through the injury, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Beverley mentioned that he can't shoot without his adrenaline pumping, which is how he's been getting it done on the court in recent games, including an eight-point, eight-rebound showing over 32 minutes on Tuesday against the Hornets. It appears he's still dealing with some significant discomfort from his wrist sprain that forced him to miss a pair of contests a couple of weeks back, although Beverley doesn't plan to miss any time. He fully expects to take the court moving forward, although it's definitely a situation to monitor.