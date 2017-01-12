Beverley scored zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), with four assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block across 34 minutes in a 119-105 loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Beverley is still clearly hampered by the sore wrist that has been ailing him over the last two weeks, and tonight it resulted in a goose egg in the scoring column. What little fantasy value Beverley held prior to his wrist injury is further diminished until he can prove that he is healthy enough to "shoot without his adrenaline pumping" which he mentioned he's unable to do at the moment.