Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Takes beating, produces double-double in Game 1
Beverley produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across just 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-87 win over the Thunder in Game 1.
Each of Beverley's most well-known attributes were on display in this one en route to the best postseason game of his career. He sent the crowd into a frenzy in the first half with a series of three-point makes and took several trips to the floor as he put his body on the line, including one brutal collision with Steven Adams as he set a screen for Russell Westbrook. Beverley briefly went to the locker room at one point, but he returned to the bench, although he was not needed as the score tilted in his team's favor in the latter stages. He will likely receive some attention from the trainers ahead of Game 2, but there is nothing to suggest his availability should be in question.
