Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Totals just one point in Game 3 loss
Beverley posted one point (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during a 115-113 loss to the Thunder on Friday.
Beverley had by far his worst game of the series as he totaled just one point before fouling out in 25 minutes in the loss. He had scored a combined total of 36 points in the first two games of the series, and that type of performance should be expected in the remaining game of the series. Expect him to bounce back in the next one.
