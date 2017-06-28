Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Traded to Clippers

Beverley was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday as part of a package that brings Chris Paul to Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

Joining Beverley in Los Angeles will be Sam Dekker and Lou Williams, and the Rockets will also attach a 2018 first-round pick. The deal represents a major paradigm shift for the Clippers, who appear to be shifting toward somewhat of a rebuild with Paul no longer in the picture and Blake Griffin a free agent this summer. Beverley joins a roster in need of a point guard, and he should be well-positioned for a significant role in 2017-18, assuming the Clippers don't bring in another big name in free agency. The 28-year-old is coming off of a season in which he started 67 games, averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 38.2 percent from three.