Beverley generated 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in a 128-104 win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Following a string of four games with at least 12 points, Beverley's scoring had fallen off a cliff heading into Tuesday, as he had just one double-digit scoring outing in his previous eight games. Beverley is still offering ample production in terms of assists, rebounds, three-pointers and steals, so as long as fantasy owners in mid-sized or deeper formats are willing to stomach some erratic scoring, the point guard still represents a viable cog in fantasy lineups.