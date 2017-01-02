Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Will not play Monday
Beverley (wrist) will not play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Beverley sat out the Rockets' last game Saturday versus the Knicks due to the injury he suffered the night before against the Clippers, and he is still not ready to return to action Monday. He will have a couple more days to rest and recover prior to Houston's next game Thursday against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Questionable for Monday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Returns from one-game absence, scores 15•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Expects to play Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Out Tuesday's game with thigh bruise•