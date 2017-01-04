Updating a previous note, Beverley (wrist) will play Thursday against the Thunder, per coach Mike D'Antoni, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Beverley wore a bandage on his right hand/wrist during practice Wednesday, but he was still able to shoot without much impedance. As a result, expect Beverley to return to action Thursday, putting an end to a two-game absence. His return will likely be coupled with a move to the bench for Corey Brewer, who moved into the starting five in Beverley's stead.

