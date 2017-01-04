Coach Mike D'Antoni said Beverley (wrist) will play Thursday against the Thunder, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Beverley wore a bandage on his right hand/wrist during practice Wednesday, but he was still able to shoot without much impedance. As a result, Beverley has been cleared to return to action Thursday, putting an end to a two-game absence. His return will likely be coupled with a move to the bench for Corey Brewer, who moved into the starting five the last two contests in Beverley's stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola