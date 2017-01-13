Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Wrist injury improving, will start Friday vs. Grizzlies
Beverley's wrist pain is improving and he will start as planned for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.
Beverley has had a sore wrist for the past two weeks, which has affected his shooting, as he's shooting 19 percent over the past three games. He still provides fantasy value in other areas however, averaging 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steal over that same stretch of games. It sounds like the pain is decreasing though, and he could break out of his shooting slump sooner than later.
More News
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Struggles from the field Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Still dealing with discomfort in right wrist•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Scores 11 points despite ailing wrist•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Starts at point guard Thursday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Listed as game-time decision•