Beverley's wrist pain is improving and he will start as planned for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Beverley has had a sore wrist for the past two weeks, which has affected his shooting, as he's shooting 19 percent over the past three games. He still provides fantasy value in other areas however, averaging 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steal over that same stretch of games. It sounds like the pain is decreasing though, and he could break out of his shooting slump sooner than later.