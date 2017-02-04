Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Cold from floor Friday

Anderson scored zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding four rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-117 victory over the Bulls.

Anderson could not find his stroke from the outside Friday, breaking his streak of six consecutive games of double-digit points. The Rockets didn't need him to score as the offense ran through James Harden when it came to crunch time, but it was still concerning to see Anderson not hit a single three after nailing at least three three-pointers in each of the last six contests. He'll have his next chance to get back on track Tuesday against the Magic.