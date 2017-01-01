Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Compiles 25 points in Saturday's win
Anderson accrued 25 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 35 minutes in a 129-122 win over the Knicks on Saturday.
Anderson turned in one of his best outings of the season, but it was just a footnote on a night in which teammate James Harden submitted a historic 53-point, 17-assist, 16-rebound triple-double. Though his production was overshadowed Saturday, fantasy owners are surely taking note of Anderson's surging performance of late. He's recorded three outings of 20 points or more in his last five contests while also chipping in 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.0 block per game during that stretch.
