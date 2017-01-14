Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Continues January slump in loss

Anderson scored 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in 26 minutes during a 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Anderson had a hard time finding the range against the Grizzlies, and is now officially in a slump to start the new year. He's shooting just 40.3 percent in January after Friday's stinker, and is hitting just 34.5 percent of his 7.9 three-point attempts over the same span. Anderson will look to turn things around against Brooklyn, who sport the fourth worst Defensive Rating in the league, on Sunday.