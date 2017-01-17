Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Doubtful Tuesday with illness

Anderson is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to play Tuesday against the Heat.

Anderson has apparently been fighting the flu over the last several games, and with his shooting proficiency suffering as a result, it appears the Rockets are leaning toward holding him out for the first time this season. The big man has seen more time at center in recent weeks, but with Clint Capela (leg) set to return Tuesday, the Rockets will only have to attempt to fill minutes for Anderson at power forward, assuming he remains sidelined. Sam Dekker could be a candidate to enter the starting five in Anderson's place or at least see elevated minutes, or alternatively, coach Mike D'Antoni could deploy Trevor Ariza as an undersized power forward and bring Corey Brewer in as the starting small forward. An official update on Anderson's status should come closer to the game's 7:30 p.m. ET tip off.