Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expected to play Monday vs. Bucks
Anderson (illness) is expected to play Monday against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Mike D'Antoni believes Anderson will be ready to go by Monday, and team trainer Keith Jones says that Anderson is improving. If Anderson is inserted back into the starting lineup, it would likely bump Sam Dekker back to his usual bench role.
