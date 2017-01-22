Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Expected to play Monday vs. Bucks

Anderson (illness) is expected to play Monday against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coach Mike D'Antoni believes Anderson will be ready to go by Monday, and team trainer Keith Jones says that Anderson is improving. If Anderson is inserted back into the starting lineup, it would likely bump Sam Dekker back to his usual bench role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola