Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Falls back to Earth against Washington

Anderson put up eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block during 32 minutes of action in a 101-91 win over the Wizards on Monday.

After putting up 25 points on New Year's Eve, Anderson looked less than stellar against Washington. He seemed to be out of rhythm all night, but did come up with a key three-pointer from the left elbow extended in the fourth quarter. Anderson has done most of his work via catch-and-shoot opportunities this year. The aforementioned shot accounts for 49.4 percent of his shot selection this year, and he's shooting a healthy 43.5 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.