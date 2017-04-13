Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Hits four triples in Wednesday's victory

Anderson scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 6-15 3Pt) and he added four assists with two rebounds over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 win against the Timberwolves.

Anderson has hit two or more 3-pointers in each of his four April outings, and six straight games overall. He is rounding into form just in time for what Houston hopes will be a deep run into the postseason.