Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Hopes to play Wednesday

Anderson suffered a thumb injury over the weekend but hopes to be ready to play Wednesday against Miami, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to Anderson, he "lopped off" skin from his right thumb while "pushing down trash" at his home Sunday night. While it's somewhat of a bizarre injury, it doesn't look to be overly serious, and Anderson's availability will likely come down to a matter of pain tolerance and comfortability. If the forward is ultimately held out, his next chance to play wouldn't come until after the All-Star break.