Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Listed as doubtful Tuesday
Anderson (illness) is listed as doubtful to play Tuesday against the Heat.
The designation comes via the team's game notes, though no one from the Rockets has vocalized anything regarding Anderson's status. The forward came down with an illness sometime after Sunday's win over the Nets, a game in which he recorded 12 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes. Look for a more detailed update later Tuesday afternoon, and if Anderson is ultimately held out, Sam Dekker would step into a larger role.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Continues January slump in loss•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Struggles to find the distance•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Falls back to Earth against Washington•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Compiles 25 points in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Puts up 15 points in win•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Season-high seven threes in Saturday's OT win•