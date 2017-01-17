Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Listed as doubtful Tuesday

Anderson (illness) is listed as doubtful to play Tuesday against the Heat.

The designation comes via the team's game notes, though no one from the Rockets has vocalized anything regarding Anderson's status. The forward came down with an illness sometime after Sunday's win over the Nets, a game in which he recorded 12 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes. Look for a more detailed update later Tuesday afternoon, and if Anderson is ultimately held out, Sam Dekker would step into a larger role.