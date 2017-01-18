Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Out again Wednesday vs. Bucks

Anderson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Anderson was also held out of Tuesday's game against the Heat, so he'll miss a second consecutive game as he continues to fight the flu. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Warriors, which should give him ample time off to make a full recovery. Look for Corey Brewer to draw another start, with Sam Dekker picking up some extra minutes in the frontcourt off the bench.